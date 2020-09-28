Terminally ill inmate tests positive for COVID-19, dies

This is South Carolina Corrections department’s 31st inmate death associated with the virus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A terminally ill inmate in the South Department of Corrections(SCDC) has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

SCDC announced the death today of a terminally ill offender assigned to the Kirkland Correctional Institution Infirmary, who was positive for COVID-19.

David Hightower, 64, who had chronic medical conditions, died in local hospital on Sept. 27. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 11 and was hospitalized that day.

As of today, 332 offenders and 65 staff members at Kirkland have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 83 offenders and 11 staff cases are active; 248 offenders and 54 staff members have recovered. SCDC, with 16,253 offenders, has had 2,148 offenders test positive for the coronavirus system-wide. Of those, 1,483 have recovered and 635 are active cases. There are 61 active staff cases.

This is the department’s 31st inmate death associated with the virus. SCDC is working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage our staff and offenders.