The prisoner, who died at a local hospital, was 78.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A terminally ill prisoner, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Walter Jackson, 78, who was terminally ill, died at a local hospital Friday, Sept. 11.

SCDC says he tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 1 and was hospitalized that day.

This is the department’s 22nd inmate death associated with the virus.

Walter Jackson, 78, a terminally ill inmate at Broad River CI, died at a local hospital Friday, Sept. 11. Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 1 and was hospitalized that day. Details: https://t.co/Cq8V67jXu8 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) September 13, 2020

As of today, 360 offenders and 57 staff members at Broad River have tested ositive for COVID19.

Of those, 333 offenders and 31 staff are active cases; 21 offenders and 26 staff members have recovered.

SCDC, with 16,211 offenders, has had 1,993 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 1,176 have recovered and 795 are active cases.

There are 86 active staff cases.