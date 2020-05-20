BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The COMET transportation system announced their bus route running to and from Batesburg-Leesville will resume it's normal schedule on Thursday, May 21.

When the coronavirus pandemic started, some forms of transportation were shut down or operated with a different schedule.

This includes The COMET transportation system in the Midlands.

Ted Luckadoo, the town manager of Batesburg-Leesville, says the route that runs through their town has been out for a while.

"When COVID-19 began in early March, obviously The COMET Bus shut everything down at that point," said Luckadoo. "It's been down going on two months."

Route 97 is part of a pilot program between The COMET and the Town of Batesburg-Leesville that operates one day a week.

It was announced by the town the normal schedule would resume on Thursday, May 21.

As people start getting on the bus again, riders are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Luckadoo says people rely on the bus to get around and to get the things they need for their family.

"Now that we're home a little bit more than what we used to be, we're going through supplies faster and having access to those supplies is critical and these people who don't have every day transportation, as they're home more and use them more, they've got to be able to go out more and they have that option," explained Luckadoo.

Drivers for The COMET are also wearing masks while they are behind the wheel.

To learn more about the routes available and other changes The COMET is making, click here.

