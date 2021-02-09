Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg experiencing influx of patients with COVID symptoms

The medical center offers COVID-19 vaccines at its express care every Friday from 9 am to 1 pm.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — With 990 positive COVID cases in Orangeburg County between Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, the virus is top of mind for the president of the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

On Thursday, he told New19 how the hospital is fairing amid the county's numerous COVID cases.

"Due to the COVID-19 and the Delta variant that's currently hitting our community, we are seeing a huge increase in emergency room visits, and we are very busy," David Southerland said.

Like most hospitals across the nation, officials from the RMC report seeing the influx of patients with possible COVID-19 symptoms.

"I think the numbers have gone up 150 to 160 tests per day, and 30 percent of those are coming back COVID-19 positive," said Southerland. "They're not necessarily admitted to the hospital, but they can be treated and released on an outpatient basis."

The president and CEO for the RMC said the hospital is currently ramping up coronavirus testing and vaccines clinics. Southerland said the rapid increase of positive cases in a short period is alarming.

"At the end of July, early August where we had a very low number of admissions-- as high as five," explained Southerland. "Within the last three to four weeks, it increased. Like today, we have 48 inpatients in the hospital."

RMC officials believe the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and admissions can drop again if more people get the vaccine now that the Delta variant is spreading.

"It's so contagious, and it's like a thousand times stronger than the first round," said Southerland. "So, it's really important we get as many people in the community to realize that taking the virus will save your life."