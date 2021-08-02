Third stimulus check update: Dems outline who'd get $1,400 payments

As Congress begins piecing together the COVID-19 relief package, we now have a better idea of who will qualify for a third stimulus check and who won't.

WASHINGTON — Democrats on a pivotal House panel have proposed an additional $1,400 in direct payments to individuals, bolstered unemployment benefits and more generous tax breaks for families with children and for lower earners as Congress began piecing together a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Monday.

The plan would include a pivotal third stimulus check for $1,400 that President Joe Biden had said needed to be included in the stimulus package.

The plan is expected to closely follow President Joe Biden's proposed package to address the tolls of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 460,000 Americans, and the nation's still staggering economy, which has lost 10 million jobs since the crisis began last year. Biden, less than three weeks into his presidency, has declared that defeating the virus and fixing the economy are his top priorities.

Under the proposed legislation from the committee, the third stimulus check would be $1,400 for individuals making up to $75,000 and head of households making up to $112,500. Joint filers making up to $150,000 would receive $2,800. For those above those levels, the stimulus check amount would begin to phase out.

The proposal by the Ways and Means Committee, which plans to vote on it by week's end, would also expand tax credits for families with children, for lower-earning people and for Americans who buy health insurance on marketplaces created by former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. It would also provide health care subsidies for some unemployed workers.

In recent days there has been debate over what the thresholds should be for the third stimulus check, with some pushing for the cutoff to be lower than the first two rounds.

Who would qualify for third stimulus check?

Under the proposal, the third stimulus check would be $1,400 ($2,800 for joint filers), plus an additional $1,400 per dependent.

Those who file alone and make under $75,000 would receive the full amount for the third stimulus check.

The credit would phase out for those making between $75,000 and $100,000 of adjusted gross income.

For head of household filers, the credit would phase out between $112,500 and $150,000 and for joint filers it would phase out between $150,000 and $200,000.

Who wouldn't qualify for the third stimulus check under the proposal?

Under the proposed legislation, single taxpayers making more than $100,000 would not receive a third stimulus check.

Same goes for head of household filers making $150,000 or more and joint filers making $200,000.