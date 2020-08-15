Three things to know Friday about COVID-19 in South Carolina

We're looking hospital occupancy, patients with underlying health conditions and the recovery rate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On top of daily cases, DHEC continues to release more data on COVID-19 in South Carolina.

News 19 is looking at 3 things you need to know about COVID-19 in the Palmetto State this week.

We're looking at hospital occupancy, patients with underlying health conditions and the recovery rate.

Participate in the COVID-19 Community Survey. The information you provide will help DHEC support COVID-19 response initiatives.Your input is valuable and greatly appreciated. This survey is confidential and your identity will remain anonymous. https://t.co/iHGSQ8pCDr — SCDHEC (@scdhec) August 12, 2020

Hospital Occupancy

As of Friday, 81.82% of South Carolina's hospital beds are in use, with COVID-19 patients using 15.36% of those beds.

Looking at ICU beds, about 77% are full. 29% of ICU beds being used are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

About 33% of the state's ventilators are in use, with 38.1% helping coronavirus patients.

For more information about SCDHEC's Hospital Occupancy Report, click here.

Patients with Underlying Health Conditions

DHEC is also releasing more information about COVID-19 patients and victims with underlying health conditions.

In this chart, we see many were documented as having heart problems, asthma, diabetes, COPD and liver disease.

Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC told reporters in a briefing Friday that certain patients may have more than one underlying health condition, and those patients are counted for both in their chart.

Recovery Rate

As of August 13, out of the 103,880 cases of COVID-19 in the state, DHEC has symptom onset data for 48,940. This means for 48,940 people with COVID-19 in South Carolina, DHEC has the exact date for when the person showed first signs of the illness.

Out of that number, 1,462 have died, which represents about 3% of the group.

At the same time, DHEC reports 90% of that group recovering from COVID-19. They expect 10% to remain ill.