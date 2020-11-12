How to keep you and your family safe during the holiday season

Christmas is only two weeks away and health officials are reminding folks not to let their guard down.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Christmas two weeks away and COVID-19 cases spiking after Thanksgiving, health officials are urging folks to take gatherings and the holidays seriously.

"We just want to make sure we do the holidays as safe as possible." Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician at Prisma Health Children's Hospital Midlands Anna-Kathryn Burch said.

Dr. Burch said the best way to stay safe while celebrating the holidays is to continue following safety guidelines: wear a mask, wash our hands and social distance.

"It's really hard during the holiday season because we are human beings we need interaction, especially with our families," Burch said. "And, so being away from family members it's very difficult."

Burch has a few tips to still celebrate while making health and safety a priority.

"Some of those things are easy you decide that for Christmas you're going to do a virtual Christmas where you're going to see your parents or elderly loved ones virtually vs. actually seeing them in person," Burch said. "Other things you could do is to make sure that you are doing the best that you can do as far as quarantining yourself before Christmas."

Christmas is two weeks away, so those who do plan on gathering around the tree should begin to quarantine, according to Burch.

"Quarantining doesn't mean just wearing your mask to go to Target to buy some more Christmas presents," Burch said. "It actually means staying in your home except for doing essential task like going to the grocery store or going to work."

Burch said it also isn't a bad idea to get tested as close as you can to the gathering, but even if you have a negative test, everyone still should wear a mask.

"I know that's not traditional, but it is the safest way to go because you could get a false sense of security from a negative test," Burch said.

As for Burch, she said her holiday plans involve practicing what she preaches.

"It's just going to be my husband and my children and I who are going to be here for Christmas morning and Christmas Day," Burch said. "I do have elderly parents and, so we are opting to just kind of talk to each other and see each other via video for Christmas."