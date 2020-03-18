An art academy in Irmo is helping out parents and kids who may be feeling a bit stir crazy.

Art Smart Academy on Kinnerly Road has created free art projects that they hope will help the community in this stressful time.

Ten daily volunteers will bag 1,000 Rock Painting Art Bags for the community to stop by and pick up curbside-style, just outside the front door.

Each bags contains four River Rocks, paint, and applicators so families can “create brilliance” together.

The academy said in their press releases, "While schools are closed, many families are looking for ways students can be of service to our community while still practicing safe, social-distancing. We have developed a way to do both; be safe AND social."

A Facebook Page “Together We Rock SC” has been set up to allow artists share their masterpieces they’ve created during the 2020 Social Distancing mandate.

“Art is desperately needed to keep the positive, creative energy flowing right now. In the wake of Faye Swetlik’s passing, we needed to find another way to keep the rocks going, not only for her, but now so many others” said Katherine Fix, studio owner.

Grab n’ Go Art Bags will be ready for pick up daily starting Friday March 20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Volunteer Hours are 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday -Saturday (Mar 18-21) and March 23-27 (same hours).

If you'd like to participate or donate paper lunch sacks or other supplies, please contact the studio. Art Smart Academy, 1021 Kinley Road, Irmo, SC 29063 Mobile: (803) 487-3018 Studio: (803) 667-9912. You can visit their website here.