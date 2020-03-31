CHAPIN, S.C. — The Town of Chapin held an emergency meeting on Monday in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Back on March 20th, Town Mayor David Knight declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the town had an emergency meeting. The council has now voted to have meetings through teleconference to limit exposure.

This ordinance was passed unanimously and will stay in affect for the next 60 days.

Town Mayor Knight said in a statement, “The Town of Chapin has taken various actions to protect our employees and our citizens during this pandemic. We are urging all citizens to practice social distancing, to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave and to practice proper hygiene."

RELATED: Coronavirus in South Carolina: the latest updates

The mayor goes on to say, "It is critical that we take this virus seriously. COVID-19 has already had very real impacts on our community and we need to do our part to lessen the current threat."

People in the community are asked to stay at home as much as possible and to use online resources from MUSC or get in contact with their local health care provider if they feel sick.

Chapin has a list of information on their website on how you can support local restaurants in the community. The town also has created a section on their website with updates on everything related to how the coronavirus is impacting Chapin.

RELATED: List: How Midlands restaurants and breweries are dealing with COVID-19