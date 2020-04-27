LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington says its Farmers Market will start in May while taking several precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, it's cancelled and postponed many events with large gatherings across the country, state and in the Midlands.

Many Farmers Markets are among the casualties. Some places across the Midlands have found a way to have the farmers market while taking several precautions to help with social distancing and safety.

"We're just excited to do something that's kind of more normal," said Laurin Barnes, spokesperson for the town. "It'll be a good way to kind of bring the community together from a safe distance."

Town officials say they'll be bringing back the Farmers Market on May 9th, but they will be changing the way it usually operates to help protect the community.

There will be one-way foot traffic and vendors will be spaced out to help with social distancing. For each booth, there will be a limit of two people at at time.

RELATED: Kershaw County Farmers Market continues to support local farmers while practicing social distancing

Barnes believes this is a good way to look out for local vendors who need help to get through the pandemic.

"Everybody's been affected by the coronavirus in one way or another, whether it's their business or their personal life. We just think it's important to support these small vendors and these small businesses who are really struggling at this time."

The Town of Lexington is still accepting vendors for the Farmers Market. Officials say they'll be monitoring the number of people attending. They'll also have directional arrows and signs to help people follow the rules while there.

RELATED: Hundreds protest for SC businesses to reopen; Lexington helping small businesses