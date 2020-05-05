LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington has announced a rebate program that will help invest $250,000 into small businesses.

The Town of Lexington has been making several moves to help small businesses during the pandemic.

Monday night, town council approved a business loan program for restaurants and stores. Council also approved another rebate program.

For the next 30 days, people can earn dollar for dollar on what they spend at local stores and restaurants in Lexington.

Residents can earn up to $25 off their Town of Lexington utility bill by mailing or emailing receipts to the town. People will be able to redeem receipts from May 5th until June 30th, 2020.

According to the town, "Receipts can be emailed to Rebate@lexsc.com or mailed to Town of Lexington, Rebate, PO Box 397, Lexington, SC 29071 and need to include a name, service address and phone number."

Mayor Steve MacDougall thinks it's a great way to help both small businesses and folks who live in the community.

"Everybody at this time during this pandemic is struggling. We decided to help residents along with the small businesses here in town. It's a double-edged sword. It really helps both of them," said Mayor MacDougall.

Right now town officials say this will be a one-time redeemable option. After 30 days, the town will look at what's happened and decide what to do from there.

For a list of all the businesses in Lexington you can go to in order to earn a rebate, click here.

