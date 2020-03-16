LEXINGTON, S.C. — At noon Monday, Lexington Town Hall will restrict public access to the building and will conduct business through alternate means for the next two weeks. The public access closure will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

All events scheduled for March at the Icehouse Amphitheater have been postponed until further notice.

Anyone who needs to make an in-person payment will need to do so through the drop box or the drive-through pneumatic tube on the right side of Town Hall located at 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.

Following is a list of contact information the public can use to still conduct business with the Town.

Administration

Finance

General Inquiries & Customer Service: (803) 951-4630 customerservice@lexsc.com

Parks & Sanitation

General Inquiries & Parks Customer Service: (803) 359-1027 mhowell@lexsc.com

Planning Building & Technology

General Inquiries & PB&T Customer Service: (803) 356-5938 tbassett@lexsc.com

Zoning, signs: (803) 358-1532 jlybrand@lexsc.com

Building inspection: (803) 358-7267

Business licensing: (803) 951-4631 slee@lexsc.com

Utility engineering, tap fees (CCF): (803) 951-4646 rnuzzo@lexsc.com

Police

Non-emergency calls: (803) 785-8350

Streets & Transportation

Traffic signal issues: (803) 359-6260

Transportation & street concerns: (803) 358-7273 lhaney@lexsc.com

Utilities

General Inquiries & Utilities Customer Service: (803) 359-2434

Backflow concerns: (803) 951-4651 sgossett@lexsc.com

Grease trap and sewer inspections: (803) 808-4215 bgunter@lexsc.com

Maintenance Superintendent: (803) 358-1547 dpatton@lexsc.com

Water issues: (803) 359-8610 dcrouch@lexsc.com

Water & sewer concerns: (803) 359-2434 jhendley@lexsc.com

Water & sewer quotes: (803) 951-4646 rnuzzo@lexsc.com

For payment & billing inquiries: (803) 951-4630 customerservice@lexsc.com

In the event of an emergency: 911

COVID-19 questions DHEC: (855) 472-3432