LEXINGTON, S.C. — At noon Monday, Lexington Town Hall will restrict public access to the building and will conduct business through alternate means for the next two weeks. The public access closure will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

All events scheduled for March at the Icehouse Amphitheater have been postponed until further notice.

Anyone who needs to make an in-person payment will need to do so through the drop box or the drive-through pneumatic tube on the right side of Town Hall located at 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.

Following is a list of contact information the public can use to still conduct business with the Town.

Administration

Finance

Parks & Sanitation

Planning Building & Technology

Police 

  • Non-emergency calls: (803) 785-8350

Streets & Transportation

  • Traffic signal issues: (803) 359-6260
  • Transportation & street concerns: (803) 358-7273 lhaney@lexsc.com

Utilities

For payment & billing inquiries: (803) 951-4630 customerservice@lexsc.com
In the event of an emergency: 911
COVID-19 questions DHEC: (855) 472-3432