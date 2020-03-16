LEXINGTON, S.C. — At noon Monday, Lexington Town Hall will restrict public access to the building and will conduct business through alternate means for the next two weeks. The public access closure will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.
All events scheduled for March at the Icehouse Amphitheater have been postponed until further notice.
Anyone who needs to make an in-person payment will need to do so through the drop box or the drive-through pneumatic tube on the right side of Town Hall located at 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.
Following is a list of contact information the public can use to still conduct business with the Town.
Administration
- Court related inquiries: (803) 951-4634 jmarshall@lexsc.com
- Media inquiries: (803) 808-4211 lbarnes@lexsc.com
- Rentals: (803) 356-8238 kcuthbertson@lexsc.com
- Town Administrator: (803) 951-1665 bpoole@lexsc.com
- Town Clerk: (803) 996-3765 bhildebrand@lexsc.com
Finance
- General Inquiries & Customer Service: (803) 951-4630 customerservice@lexsc.com
Parks & Sanitation
- General Inquiries & Parks Customer Service: (803) 359-1027 mhowell@lexsc.com
Planning Building & Technology
- General Inquiries & PB&T Customer Service: (803) 356-5938 tbassett@lexsc.com
- Zoning, signs: (803) 358-1532 jlybrand@lexsc.com
- Building inspection: (803) 358-7267
- Business licensing: (803) 951-4631 slee@lexsc.com
- Utility engineering, tap fees (CCF): (803) 951-4646 rnuzzo@lexsc.com
Police
- Non-emergency calls: (803) 785-8350
Streets & Transportation
- Traffic signal issues: (803) 359-6260
- Transportation & street concerns: (803) 358-7273 lhaney@lexsc.com
Utilities
- General Inquiries & Utilities Customer Service: (803) 359-2434
- Backflow concerns: (803) 951-4651 sgossett@lexsc.com
- Grease trap and sewer inspections: (803) 808-4215 bgunter@lexsc.com
- Maintenance Superintendent: (803) 358-1547 dpatton@lexsc.com
- Water issues: (803) 359-8610 dcrouch@lexsc.com
- Water & sewer concerns: (803) 359-2434 jhendley@lexsc.com
- Water & sewer quotes: (803) 951-4646 rnuzzo@lexsc.com
For payment & billing inquiries: (803) 951-4630 customerservice@lexsc.com
In the event of an emergency: 911
COVID-19 questions DHEC: (855) 472-3432