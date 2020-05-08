Town of Lexington hosts drive-in movie nights at River Bluff High School

The parking lot will be arranged so cars will be spaced out to promote social distancing.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington will be hosting free movie nights for the community at River Bluff High School.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many social gathering and events have been cancelled.

This has given organizations and businesses the opportunity to think outside the box to be able to have events while following CDC guidelines to help protect the health of the general public.

Laurin Barnes,with the Town, said they wanted to come up with something innovative so people can be together safely during the pandemic.

"The Town of Lexington will be hosting a series of drive-up movies" said Barnes. "We just thought it was a great way to bring the community together while also letting people socially distance as well."

The Town of Lexington will set up a big screen to show 80's theme movies in the parking lot and arranged spaces to be able to have around 140 vehicles.

Gates will open at 8 p.m. and the movies are set to begin at 9 p.m.

To help with social distancing, people will be encouraged to stay in their cars.

If they get out of their vehicles to sit in chairs, they will need to stay within reaching distance of their own car.

Barnes said they are asking people to bring their own snacks in an effort to prevent lines due to the pandemic.

"It would be a new innovative way to kind of bring people together while they can stay apart and this provides that type of environment," explained Barnes. "We just hope it gives people a little bit of hope and something to do and also brings the community together in a safe way."