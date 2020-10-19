Having trouble applying for SC CARES Act funding?

Applications for two new grant programs targeting nonprofits, minority owned and small businesses slowed by technical issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of you are having trouble getting through to the SC CARES website and call center Monday morning, attempting to apply for the new Small and Minority Business Relief Grant Program or the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program funds.

WLTX spent approximately 12 minutes on hold with SC CARES waiting for an operator to tell us Administration is experiencing an IT problem getting the online application link operational. No estimated time as to when the technical issue will be resolved, but technicians are working on the problem.

The window for applications for the programs is supposed to be open from today, Monday, Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, 2020.