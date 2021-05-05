Trucker shortage contributing to product lag, SC Trucking Association says

The trucking industry is one of many facing an employee shortage that could affect consumer products.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shortages in the state's truck drivers may be part of the reason some businesses can't keep up with recent high demand for products.

Some products in the state are in high demand, and business are unable to keep up. Some of these issues stem from the state's supply chain, president of S.C. Trucking Association says.

The reason can be complex, S.C. Trucking Association President Rick Todd said, but much of it surrounds our supply chain.

“Whether it’s consumer goods or gasoline distribution, medical supplies, hardware… all that’s really captured in the larger supply chain that we often talk about,” Todd said. “What we need to understand is that every other link in the supply chain involves a truck and a driver.”

Truck driving is just one of many industries experiencing an employee shortage amid the pandemic, Todd said. Production is another.

“So, if you’ve got a shortage of production workers, that creates a back log in the supply,” Todd said, “and then if you’ve got a shortage of truck drivers, that contributes to that shortage and delay.”

The result has been product delays and a slowdown in some services.

“Employers have more confidence. They start spending money and gearing up again and then they’re slowed because they can’t get manpower or the materials in place,” Todd said, “…then we just can’t catch up."