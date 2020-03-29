PHOENIX — Pictures of empty store shelves have been shared around the country.

The panic buying trend has made grocery stores lessen their hours just so their employees have enough time to both sanitize and restock the shelves.

While the daily grind of supermarket workers have been put into the spotlight, the struggle of those who work behind the scenes has become even more demanding.

Truck drivers have a 70-hour maximum restriction over the eight-day shifts they work. During those 70 hours, truckers drive between 2,000 to 3,000 miles on average per week in order to stock the shelves of your local store.

“We work from the minute we start our logbook, get in the truck, ‘til the time we get a chance to go home. Me, I worked 30 days ” trucker Mel Kaycr said.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the freight industry as hard as many businesses across the country. Recently, however, American Trucking Associations praised the recent coronavirus relief act passed by Congress, which provided $377 billion to prevent job losses and small-business closures.

While job security may be taken care of, truckers still have to focus on filling the shelves left empty by American consumers.

The strain that the panic buying craze has hit the whole shopping industry hard, truckers included. Some don't have the time to get the basic necessities for themselves as they try to deliver those necessities to other people.

“I lived on tacos last week (pause) because that’s all I could find” trucker Chelsy McCauley said.

Fodd industry workers and suppliers have become the frontline in the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping that in mind, Arizona truckers want citizens of the state to know that goods are coming and the shelves will, soon again, be stocked.

"Just be patient, it’s hard to get the stuff to you right now,” trucker Terry Villeneuve said.

