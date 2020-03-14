WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's doctor says the president has tested negative for the new coronavirus.

The White House released the test results Saturday night, hours after Trump told reporters that he had taken the coronavirus test.

For days Trump resisted being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus.

