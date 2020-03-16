ATLANTA — The TSA has confirmed that an officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus.

The federal agency said the employee infected with the new strain of the virus called COVID-19 worked the morning shift as a screening officer in Terminal F, located in the International Terminal.

According to the TSA, the infected employee's last day of work was March 7.

This is the seventh TSA screening officer to test positive, but the first at Hartsfield-Jackson. The others worked at Orlando International Airport, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (4 cases) and Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

RELATED: Live updates: Coronavirus in Georgia

Because of the exposure, a spokesperson for the Atlanta airport said cleaning is taking place on the departures level. While that is happening, both arrivals and departures will take place on the arrivals level. This only affects the international terminal, the airport spokesperson said, and there are no disruptions in the domestic terminal.

