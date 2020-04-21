CAYCE, S.C. — Two groups in the Cayce community will be providing food for Lexington Two families on Friday.

Everyone has been impacted one way or another during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people have lost their jobs and are now trying to find out how they can support their families.

Ann Malpass, with The Woman's Club of Cayce, says they know neighbors in their community need help.

"We know that there are people struggling in our community trying to get food for their families," said Malpass.

Malpass helped start the Cayce Cares Project in 2003. It's a food drive that happens every year around Christmas time. She also worked for Lexington Two School District for 42 years.

The Woman's Club of Cayce helps support and contribute to many causes in the community. The club also does, "provide scholarships to deserving students, assist in providing Cayce school children with positive experiences and support several Christmas in Cayce events."

The club wanted to do something to help families during the pandemic.

"What we wanted to do was to reach out to the community and provide staple goods that they can have for feeding their family in this crisis time that we have," explained Malpass. "Try to help out the community a little bit."

With a lot of collaboration between the two groups, The Woman's Club of Cayce will be partnering with God's Helping Hands to provide food for people in the community. The food helping to feed families comes from the Cayce Cares Project food drive held during this past Christmas.

They'll be creating bags to give to people on Friday, April 24. People will receive two cans of corn, tomatoes, soup, and other canned goods and items.

To make sure people don't have to get out of their own car, volunteers will be handing them to while taking safety precautions.

The bags will be given out at God's Helping Hands location at 919 Holland Avenue in Cayce. Folks will be able to come by from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"It can be anyone who resides in the Lexington Two area which includes Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale, Congaree, Pine Ridge. Basically the attendance area for Lexington Two Schools."

People are asked to bring an ID to show they do live in the Lexington Two area.

"We're hoping that it helps them physically as well as mentally relieve some some of the pressure on the families so that they can provide for their families," said Malpass. "If we can provide help for these school children and the residence, that would be great and we will feel good about it."

