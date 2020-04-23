COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Work Force released the number of unemployment claims, and for the first time since the crisis began, the number of claims say a weekly did.

The new numbers are for the week ending April 18.

According to the report, the advance figures for South Carolina initial claims for unemployment insurance are 73,116, a decrease of 14,570 initial claims from the week prior. This is the first decrease recorded in initial claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of this year. This means that there were 73,116 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during the claim week, April 12, 2020 - April 18, 2020

SC DEW

Jamie Suber, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Chief of Staff, said, “Our agency is heartened to see the first decrease in initial claims after so many weeks. We hope that this will begin to set a downward trend as individuals who have already filed continue to receive their benefits through this crisis and other claimants receive their funds through some of the additional federal programs we are still implementing. We know that, as a state, we still have much to accomplish before we begin to feel a sense of normalcy, but our agency is actively responding to the needs of individuals and businesses as we work through this together.”

Other information included in the report: