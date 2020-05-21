COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of South Carolinians filing for unemployment dropped again, but still remain at a level that's well above historic highs.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released Thursday the numbers for initial unemployment numbers in the state for the week of May 10-16.

For the fifth week in a row, the numbers have fallen. 29,446 South Carolinians filed initial claim for unemployment insurance during the week, a decrease of 3,067 initial claims from the week prior.

Other numbers to note:

This is the 5th decrease recorded since mid-March.

In the last 9 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 515,595 in South Carolina.

The agency has paid more than $1.35 billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) and PUA.

Call center hours are from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. during weekdays and 8 a.m. – noon this Saturday. These hours were adjusted to allow more of staff to be available during the peak times folks were actually calling SCDEW.

