COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Work Force (SC DEW) says the number of unemployment filings in the state dropped again, but still remain many times higher than the normal average.

The agency released Thursday the number of new filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending May 2, 2020, which showed that 46,747 people who live and work in South Carolina filed for benefits. That's a decrease of 18,412 initial claims from the week prior. This is the third week of declining numbers of initial claims.

Overall, the total number of initial unemployment claims in South Carolina since businesses began shutting down last month stands at 453,636.

Dan Ellzey, Executive Director of S.C. DEW, said in a release, “During the heart of the 2008-2009 Great Recession, laid-off employees were filing an average of 10,000 new claims per week. While the number of new claims we reported today is a great improvement over the numbers three weeks ago, it is still well over four times higher than the number of initial weekly claims being filed during the Great Recession.

“I am excited to see employers begin to reopen and bring South Carolinians back to work. Restarting the economy and engaging the workforce is important in helping people move from the temporary federal funding to employment with long-term stability.”

SC DEW

Greenville County had the highest number of initial filings at 5,000; Horry County, 4,318; Charleston, 4,273; Richland, 3,763; and Lexington, 2,368.

Other information from SCDEW: