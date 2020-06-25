17,098 people in SC filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance

South Carolina Department of Employment and Work Force reports in the last 14 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 618,729 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of people filing initial unemployment in South Carolina dropped again this week, but still remains well above normal levels.

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports for the week of June 14-20, 17,098 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance in the state.

The number represents a decrease of 2,268 initial claims from the week prior. This brings the initial claims total to 618,729 received since mid-March.

Richland County had 1,642 new claims; Lexington, 828; Greenville, 1,642; Spartanburg, 1,003; Charleston, 1,242; Horry, 1,015.

“Our latest initial claims number shows another decline, the lowest we have been able to report since early March, but overall is still stubbornly high. We are seeing more businesses re-opening cautiously and safely, navigating the challenge of customer and employee safety while making sound business decisions. We anticipate this trend of more businesses recalling employees will continue, even if it’s at a slower rate than hoped for,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“We also want to bring attention to the upcoming deadline of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which provides an additional $600 per week to UI claimants. It is set to expire on July 25, 2020 – one month from today. This means unless Congress passes additional legislation that extends this program or funds something similar, those currently receiving unemployment insurance benefits, will only receive their weekly benefit amount after July 25, which is a maximum of $326 per week,” continued Ellzey.

“We continue to encourage job seekers to seek employment when an opportunity is presented. Our SC Works centers are readily available to help you search, find, apply and prepare you for your next step, even if additional education or training is required. There’s a wealth of information available to you right now on jobs.scworks.org,” concluded Ellzey.

