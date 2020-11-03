COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina in Columbia has become the latest school in the state to adjust plans due to the coronavirus.

The school announced Wednesday morning that all classes and campus events will be canceled for the week after Spring Break, March 16-22, as the university monitors the impact of the virus. When classes do resume, they'll be on virtual instruction for a week.

"This unprecedented public health challenge demands that all of us do our part for the public good. It is in this spirit that we ask each of you to rise to the occasion and remain flexible over the coming weeks," said UofSC President Bob Caslen in a statement.

Here are additional details about the plan:

Classes will be canceled for the week after spring break (March 16 – 22).

All campus events next week will be canceled.

From Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings will be suspended and move to virtual instruction.

The university will remain open, including residence halls, food services and limited transit.

Students are encouraged not to return to campus during the period of March 16 through April 3, although they will not be forbidden from doing so. Students are urged to use their best judgement when making this decision, taking into account any preexisting health conditions and alternative housing options.

All intercollegiate athletics competition is expected to continue. The university will alert fans if anything changes. Regardless, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control people over the age of 60 with preexisting medical conditions should avoid attending events with large crowds because they have a greater risk of complications related to COVID-19.

The school has been on spring break all this current week.

Here's a look at what other schools in the state are doing:

Clemson University

Clemson University also plans to potentially shut its doors.

The university has told students as they prepare to head into spring break next week, students should bring necessary materials if the decision is made to hold online classes.

Even though there hasn't been a confirmed case at Clemson, one possible case is being monitored. That person is not a student of the university.

No changes have been made to spring break but for those who plan to travel internationally must contact the university's health services before returning to campus.

College of Charleston

Meanwhile, the College of Charleston will be holding all classes online Thursday, March 12.

College of Charleston president Andrew Hsu says the "one-day test is a precautionary measure to evaluate [their] technology systems and instructional protocols."

The college plans to test whether it an go all-digital if necessary to combat the virus threat.

As of Tuesday, March 10, there are no cases of the coronavirus at the college.

President Andrew Hsu says the school must be prepared to maintain academic progress while also ensuring the health and safety of campus.

As of Tuesday, March 10, South Carolina now has nine people diagnosed with COVID-19.