COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina will continue to have no students on campus through the summer semester, both for the Columbia and Palmetto College campuses.

The school announced the update late Thursday afternoon, saying they were doing that in the interest of the safety and health of students, faculty, and staff. That would mean no class through August 1.

The school said projections have the coronavirus peaking in the spring, but remaining a public health risk through early summer. They said that means large gatherings wouldn't be advisable while the virus is subsiding.

USC President Bob Caslen said he made the decision in consultation with experts at DHEC, the school's health center, and USC's Arnold School of Public Health.

“I’m sure you share both my disappointment in this unavoidable decision and my confidence that it is necessary,” Caslen wrote in a statement. “Even as we know we’re doing what’s right to keep ourselves and others healthy and safe, the thought of continuing online instruction through the summer is difficult. And yet, when I consider your determined attitude, uncompromised work ethic and continued commitment to academic excellence, I know that our summer sessions will adhere to the standards you expect and our accreditors demand.”

The school said with some exceptions, the university anticipates all courses typically offered during the summer will be available through a remote learning option. In addition, many new online classes that have not previously been available will be offered.

Here are the other updates for summer: