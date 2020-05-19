COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen announced that he and members of the administrative and coaching staffs will take a voluntary 10% reduction in salary in an effort to offset the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on university operations.

The pay reduction will begin July 1, 2020, and remain in effect for fiscal year 2020-21. This action is expected to save more than $1.2 million in the upcoming fiscal year. The university estimates the cost of COVID-19 pandemic to the university through August 2020 will be as much as $40 million.

Additional cost-saving measures currently underway include delaying capital construction projects; deferring non-critical maintenance; filling only mission-critical positions; eliminating university-funded travel; postponing faculty merit raises; and eliminating employee overtime. The option to allow state institutions to implement furloughs was approved by state’s General Assembly and Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month, and the university also is developing furlough plans for consideration.

Those volunteering for the reduction include head football coach Will Muschamp, head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley. University administrators include Caslen, Athletics Director Ray Tanner, and all members of the president’s cabinet.