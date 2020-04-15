COLUMBIA, S.C. — A University of South Carolina student decided to highlight the memories the school's class of 2020 experienced during their time at the school.

Media Arts senior Nathan Crane created a video showcasing the highlights and good times the school's senior class have shared during their four years together.

Some of the things showcased in the video were Williams Brice Stadium, Colonial Life arena, as well as students celebrating in the fountain during the school's run to the Final Four in 2017.

Crane says he hopes the video reminds the class of 2020 that their memories will last forever.

"I wanted others to have the opportunity to visually see what the impact of this us on the community was," Crane says. "I just wanted to be able to take a look at things we have done, and have been able to experience as a community at USC."

The video has over 30,000 views on Social Media.

Below is the full video from Crane's YouTube page.