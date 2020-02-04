PITTSBURGH — Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center say they may have found a possible vaccine for COVID-19.

Doctors Louis Falo, Andrea Gambotto, and Donald Yealy discussed the findings of their 8-week test on mice. Dr. Falo said the vaccine would be administered in the form of a bandage-like patch, which has hundreds of micro-needles which would release the vaccine into the body.

Falo said the vaccine should be effective for all age groups with any conditions. It would be less vaccine than a normal flu shot.

"This vaccine is designed to be safe because it delivers little antigen," Dr. Falo said.

The doctors would not commit to a timetable of when it would be ready for the public. Currently, the potential vaccine is under review by the Food and Drug Administration. Once approved by the FDA, they expect to begin human trials with health volunteers in the Pittsburgh area. Scientists plan to work on mass production of the vaccine while it's being tested so that it's ready for a global rollout as soon as possible.

"When the vaccine is ready for widespread deployment, it would most likely be ready broadly so we wouldn't have to ration the vaccine," Dr. Falo said.

Researchers expect those who experience COVID-19 to have some form of future immunity to the virus, and that any vaccine would act as a supplement to already established herd immunity.

UPMC doctors were able to develop the candidate vaccine in just eight weeks thanks to past work done on previous Coronavirus pandemics, like SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2014.

"We knew exactly where to fight this new virus," said Dr. Gambotto. "That’s why it’s important to fund vaccine research. You never know where the next pandemic will come from.”