USC has 501 active COVID cases, 8 Greek houses exit quarantine

According to the most recent update, there are 501 active cases. 491 of these cases are students and 10 are staff.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has 501 active COVID-19 cases as of September 10, according to the university tracker, down over 150 from where that number stood on Tuesday. And the school said some sorority and fraternity houses that had been in quarantine have are off that status.

According to the most recent update Friday, there are 501 active cases. 491 of these cases are students and 10 are staff. On Tuesday, there were 654 total cases, with 640 of those being students. And it's a dramatic drop from a week prior, when there were 1,443 active student cases.

The university also announced eight Greek Village houses have been cleared since being quarantined, and one additional house will be cleared this weekend. A total of four houses remain in quarantine.

Since August 1, the university has reported a total of 2,108 cases in students and employees. They have performed more than 16,000 tests, according to their online dashboard.

The university is also using under half of their designated space to isolate and quarantine students.

Two students have also been issued interim suspensions they violated public safety, either through hosting/organizing large parties or violating quarantine

A total of 24 students have received COVID-19 related interim suspensions, according to USC. At this point last semester, only seven suspensions were issued. The university also said they have seen a decrease in hospital transports for drug/alcohol intoxication has decreased significantly from last year; three transports this year compared to 13 transports last year.

The university has also started targeted testing of certain resident halls and houses, along with partnering with DHEC and the City of Columbia to host 'surge testing.'

USC President Bob Caslen released the following statement with the update of COVID-19 numbers Friday: