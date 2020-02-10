USC active COVID-19 cases remain low at 39

According to the update, 34 of these cases are students and five are staff.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has 39 active COVID-19 cases as of October 2, according to the university tracker.

On Tuesday, there were 33 active cases and the positive test rate dropped below 2%.

These numbers are down from the beginning a month ago, when the university saw 1,443 active cases.

Since August 1, the university has reported a total of 2,375 cases in students and employees. They have performed more than 23,000 tests, according to their online dashboard.

In the time between the last update, the university has seen a positive test rate of only 1.77% for students and 0.31% for staff, for an overall 1.40% positive rate.