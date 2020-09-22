USC COVID-19 numbers drop below 100

According to the most recent update, there are 95 active cases. 90 of these cases are students and five are staff.

According to the Tuesday update, 90 of these cases are students and five are staff.

On Friday, there were 170 active cases, 164 students and 6 staff. These numbers are down from the beginning of September when the university saw 1,443 active cases.

Since August 1, the university has reported a total of 2,338 cases in students and employees. They have performed more than 19,500 tests, according to their online dashboard.

In the time between the last update, the university has seen a positive test rate of only 4% for students and 0% for staff, for an overall 3.2% positive rate.

According to the dashboard, the university has over 90% of their designated spaces free for isolation and quarantine. The university has leased two hotels for extra space in case necessary for students.

Last week, USC partnered with DHEC and other local and national agencies announced expanded access to free COVID-19 testing.

For registration information and additional details about specific dates and times for your desired testing location, please visit www.doineedacovid19test.com