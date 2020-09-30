USC positive COVID-19 test rate drops below 2%

Since August 1, the university has reported a total of 2,354 cases in students and employees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has 33 active COVID-19 cases as of September 29, according to the university tracker.

According to the Tuesday update, 29 of these cases are students and three are staff.

One week ago, there were 95 active cases, 90 students and five staff. These numbers are down from the beginning of September when the university saw 1,443 active cases.

Since August 1, the university has reported a total of 2,354 cases in students and employees. They have performed more than 21,000 tests, according to their online dashboard.

In the time between the last update, the university has seen a positive test rate of only 1.73% for students and 0% for staff, for an overall 1.34% positive rate.

According to the dashboard, the university has over 98% of their designated spaces free for isolation and quarantine. The university has leased two hotels for extra space in case necessary for students.