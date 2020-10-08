USC rolls out 'Reinvest for Success' campaign for season ticket holders

The plan offers three options for Gamecock sports fans: Reinvest, Reward, Refund.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Athletics Department announced its "Reinvest for Success" campaign for Gamecock season ticket holders in the wake of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the college sports season.

While as of Monday afternoon, no formal decision has been made about the attendance capacity or seat assignments for the abbreviated 2020 football season, the campaign allows season ticket purchasers to understand their options ahead of any upcoming deadlines.

Reinvest for Success takes a three-pronged approach: Reinvest, Reward, Refund.

Refund: The most obvious, Gamecock Athletics has put in place the fan-friendly pledge that any season ticket holder who would like a refund of their 2020-21 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining their right to renew those tickets in 2021-22. Those opting out of purchasing tickets for the 2020 football season are also eligible for a full or partial refund of their Gamecock Club dues, but can choose to "Reinvest" and donate their membership contributions.

Reinvest: The department is also asking its donors to consider several options to reinvest those monies into a tax-deductible donation to the Athletics COVID-19 Resilience Fund, which will allow the department to continue providing opportunities for student-athletes during a year in which over 40 percent of the department's revenue is at risk due to ticketing limitations brought on by COVID-19.

The Reinvest options include:

Forever Loyal : Leaves the entire 2020 donation with the Gamecock Club in exchange for quadruple the number of priority points allotted for that donation and a one-level increase in Gamecock Club seat selections for the 2020-21 seasons. This option gives donors the right to keep/purchase all other season tickets (men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball) for the 2020-21 athletics season.

: Leaves the entire 2020 donation with the Gamecock Club in exchange for quadruple the number of priority points allotted for that donation and a one-level increase in Gamecock Club seat selections for the 2020-21 seasons. This option gives donors the right to keep/purchase all other season tickets (men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball) for the 2020-21 athletics season. Loyalty Discount : Leaves the entire 2020 donation with the Gamecock Club in exchange for a 20 percent credit applied to 2021 Gamecock Club renewal dues and triple the number of priority points allotted for donation. This option gives donors the right to keep/purchase all other season tickets (men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball) for the 2020-21 athletics season.

: Leaves the entire 2020 donation with the Gamecock Club in exchange for a 20 percent credit applied to 2021 Gamecock Club renewal dues and triple the number of priority points allotted for donation. This option gives donors the right to keep/purchase all other season tickets (men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball) for the 2020-21 athletics season. Donor's Choice : Donors have the option to choose the amount that they would like to donate. Ability to retain men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball tickets with Donor's Choice plan requires 10% of membership, per sport, paid toward 2020 Gamecock Club membership. Remaining membership donation can be applied towards 2021 Gamecock Club renewal dues or as a refund.

: Donors have the option to choose the amount that they would like to donate. Ability to retain men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball tickets with Donor's Choice plan requires 10% of membership, per sport, paid toward 2020 Gamecock Club membership. Remaining membership donation can be applied towards 2021 Gamecock Club renewal dues or as a refund. Roll Over : Applies entire 2020 Gamecock Club donation to 2021 Gamecock Club renewal and a 1.5X bonus of priority points allotted for entire roll over amount.

Reward: Donors participating in one of the reinvest options will be rewarded with increased priority points, future account credits and a series of once-in-a-lifetime experiences -- such as an invitation to a special dining experience on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium -- based on donation level.

Season ticket holders are asked to make a decision by August 20th regarding their interest to opt out of purchasing tickets to allow the department to execute their selected option and forecast potential demand for attendance with limited seating capacity.