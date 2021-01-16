Vaccine allocations likely won't increase for SC in the foreseeable future, DHEC says

According to DHEC, the state can't fulfill the providers' request for more CVOD-19 vaccines because there is not enough available from the federal government.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) released a statement about receiving less doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than requested, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there aren't enough vaccines to go around.

According to a statement received by News 19, DHEC says that the state and state hospitals are receiving the same number of doses of the vaccine as previous weeks. According to DHEC, some hospitals and vaccine providers have requested four to five times more doses than before because of high demand.

According to DHEC, the state can't fulfill the providers' request for increased vaccine allocations because there is not enough vaccine available from the federal government.

SC is slated to receive roughly 31,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.