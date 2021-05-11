Find some fun and get vaccinated at Pig on the Ridge Saturday

With rural communities having some of the lowest vaccination rates in SC, DHEC will host a vaccine clinic at Pig on the Ridge Saturday.

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — With rural communities in South Carolina having some of the lowest vaccination rates, the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) plans to hold a vaccine clinic at one the largest barbecue competitions in the state on Saturday.

According to Public Health Physician for the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Dr. Jonathan Knoche, rural communities in the state have some of the lowest vaccination rates. "We have seen some of our rural communities certainly having some issues with their vaccination rates," Knoche said.

Knoche says the lack of access to vaccines is one of the main problems in rural communities.

In an effort to make a dent in those numbers, DHEC will be holding a vaccine clinic during the 22nd annual Pig on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off in Ridgeway on Saturday.

The annual event is the largest barbecue competition in the state.

"It's a community event, as well as an event that brings in thousands of people," said Heath Cookendorfer, Mayor of Ridgeway.

This year, there are around 50 cooks with more than a thousand pounds of pork that will be cooked on Saturday.

"Having them here for this event ... Our first and foremost, one of things we look at, is safety," Cookendordfer said. "We want to make sure everyone who attends this event has the opportunity to be safe. And if they haven't had the opportunity to have the shot, and they would like to get the shot, then this will be a great event that people can come and get the shot and be vaccinated."

Knoche and Cookendorfer said it's important for people to be vaccinated and large events are good for distributing the shots.

"Any time you have these large gatherings, it's sort of a double-edged sword," Knoche said. "It could be an opportunity for infection to spread, but it can also be an opportunity for very easy access to vaccinations."

You can find some fun at the Pig on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event officials say the event is cash only for purchasing tickets for food, can drinks, and kids entertainment. Tickets are $2 each.

⚠️ ＲＥＭＩＮＤＥＲ⚠️ This is a CASH 💵 ONLY event to purchase tickets for food, can drinks, and kids entertainment. Tickets are $2 each. Vendors, beer sales, and food trucks are subject to their own payment types. Posted by Pig on the Ridge on Monday, November 1, 2021