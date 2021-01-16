Registration event will help people 70 and older get vaccine appointments

The drive-through event aims to help eligible people register to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, a drive-through event hosted by Richland County and Parks and Rec will help older adults get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Richland County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron said she saw the need to create the event when she spoke to several people that needed help.

She said there are, "individuals [who] know they qualify to get the vaccine but they don't know what the steps are. Then, we have individuals who know they qualify and they know how to do it, but they don't have technology, or they don't have the access to do it. So, that was a call and a challenge that was made for us."

Barron said the event will be from 10:00AM to noon on Monday at the Jim Clyburn Technology Center in Columbia.

Volunteers will have iPads to enter people's information for them to get registered. All people need to have is a phone number and email.

Barron said once a volunteer registers an eligible person, they will receive an email that has steps on how to make an appointment to get vaccinated.