16, 17-year-olds can get vaccine without parental consent in South Carolina

According to DHEC, 16 and 17-year-olds do not need permission from their parents to get the vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 16 and 17-year-olds can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, and they can get the vaccine without parental consent.

As of March 31, anyone 16 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine here in South Carolina. However, the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds is the Pfizer vaccine.

Nick Davidson, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health, says, "In South Carolina, we're very fortunate. Individuals 16 and older are able to consent to vaccination without parental permission."

According to South Carolina law, a 16-year-old can consent to any health service unless it involves an operation.

A father to a 17-year-old girl, Dan Horwitz believes all teenagers should get the vaccine. "I think they should get it," Horowitz says. "They can get birth control, so why shouldn't they be able to get the vaccine?"

Krista DeLong says her daughter was able to get the vaccine early. She says, "My oldest Lucy just turned 17 last week, and she has been vaccinated." DeLong says she was thrilled her daughter could get the vaccine. "I wasn't hesitant. We are a family that believes in the science."

A father of two, Craig Smith is on board with his teenage son getting the vaccine. "I am 100% for him being vaccinated." Smith says it's important his 17-year-old son Chase gets the vaccine. "He really wants to play college sports. I am for him getting the vaccine. I think its good for him." While Chase hasn't registered for a vaccine yet, his father says, "You can rest assured its something we will be doing within the next 24 hours."

To make an appointment through Prisma Health, 16 and 17-year-olds will have to call the Prisma Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-2-PRISMA or their Prisma Health physician to get an activation link for MyChart. Once they have that link, they can register for a vaccine.