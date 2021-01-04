Expert answers common COVID-19 vaccine questions, debunks rumors

Many viewers wanted clarification on some lingering questions and rumors making the rounds. We took some of these questions to MUSC's Dr. Scheurer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With many questions still surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, an expert at the Medical University of South Carolina has some answers.

MUSC’s Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Danielle Scheurer, answered several questions and cleared up some rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine that have been circulating online.

What is the difference between FDA approval and emergency use authorization?

“Emergency use authorization, also known as EUA, is almost like a fast-track that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) uses in situations of emergency, when a decision needs to be made more quickly than the usual approval process,” Dr. Scheurer said. “It was faster than normal, but it doesn’t mean it was short shrift. It essentially means it just went to the front of the line and it didn’t have to wait it’s turn.”

Are the side effects from the vaccine worse than contracting COVID-19?

Dr. Scheurer said no.

“I almost can’t even start to answer the question because there’s no comparison,” Dr. Scheurer said. “I personally have taken care of COVID patients and, as a quality officer, have over seen their care and we have seen the amount of death from COVID is almost unspeakable.”

Straight from the rumor mill, Dr. Scheurer said she constantly sees online that people post the vaccine can cause infertility.

“There’s no evidence of that and, in fact, I can’t even see a causal scientific link between how the vaccines work and anything about fertility,” Dr. Scheurer said.

For Dr. Scheurer, questions about the vaccine will likely remain, but it’s one of the most important tools to get to the other side of the pandemic, together.