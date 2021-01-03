Archdiocese advises Catholics that J&J vaccine is 'morally compromised'

The Archdiocese says that unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, J&J used abortion-derived cell lines in testing and production of the vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — The Archdiocese of New Orleans is informing Catholics that the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine is "morally compromised' in that it uses abortion-derived cell lines in the testing of the vaccine and in the development and production phases.

The Archdiocese said that guidance from the Vatican, the United States Conference of Bishops and the National Catholic Bioethics Center affirmed that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are "morally acceptable" for Catholics because only some lab testing was done on the abortion cell lines "as the connection to abortion is extremely remote."

The Archdiocese did say that the decision to receive any COVID-19 vaccine is one of individual conscience in consultation with one's healthcare provider.