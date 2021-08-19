Bahamas issues emergency order requiring cruise passengers to show proof of vaccination

The order will take effect on Sept. 3 and will remain in effect until Nov. 1.

Planning on sailing over to the Bahamas anytime soon? Well, if you are, you better bring your vaccination card.

Cruises will not be allowed to enter any ports in the Bahamas unless they provide proof of vaccination for all passengers ages 12 and up, according to an executive order the country released on Thursday. The order will take effect on Sept. 3 and will remain in effect until Nov. 1.

However, the COVID protocols don't just stop at vaccinations. According to the order, all passengers who enter the Bahamas are also subject to testing requirements that have been mandated by a cruise line.

Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said in a Facebook post that the order means that all ships sailing from Florida and ports around the country require guests to be vaccinated if they are eligible. Only children under the age of 12 do not have to be vaccinated but are subject to testing.

Disney Cruise Line says the requirement even impacts private islands in the Bahamas, like the company's Castaway Cay. Anyone cruising to the area with Disney will need to upload proof of vaccination no later than 24 hours prior to sailing or risk not being permitted to board their ship.

Earlier this year, Norwegian Cruise Line and the state of Florida went to court over the company's right to demand proof of vaccination from passengers. Back in May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of customers' vaccination status.

Earlier this month, a federal judge granted the cruise line a temporary injunction against the law, stating Norwegian was likely to prevail on First Amendment grounds and also under the Dormant Commerce Clause, which limits the ability of states like Florida to enact laws that substantially burden interstate commerce.