Some with disabilities frustrated with barriers to receive COVID-19 vaccine in SC

DHEC is working to improve vaccine access for those with disabilities. Meanwhile, it’s unclear when others will be made eligible for the vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sherwood Toatley spends most days working from his Chapin home because of COVID-19, but worries when it will be safe to leave.

“Being a quadriplegic, my respiratory and my breathing is affected,” Toatley said. “If I were to be put on a ventilator, there’s a high chance that I probably would not be coming off that ventilator.”

Toatley, who is 51, is not currently eligible to receive the vaccine in South Carolina.

“It’s really frustrating when I see every day of my fellow spinal cord injury friends across the country are getting the vaccination now… but South Carolina I just feel like the disabled community is being pushed to the back of the line,” Toatley said.

Kimberly Tissot with Able South Carolina has been advocating for those with disabilities to be prioritized, adding that access for eligible residents has also been a challenge.

“How are individuals going to be able to get the vaccination if they’re unable to leave their house,” Tissot said. “Another population that we have concerns with are people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities…. The information on the DHEC website is very difficult to understand.”

She also shared concerns for people who are blind.

In a statement to News19, DHEC said they’re finalizing plans to make the vaccine accessible to eligible residents who are home-bound and ask those who are blind to call their vaccine information line at 1-866-365-8110 for assistance.

As for priority, DHEC says they’re discussing the issue.

“When we look at individual disabilities, to include them as a whole, we are potentially putting those who could be categorized as disabled ahead of individuals who have underlying medical conditions,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC said, “…and so in the rollout of the phases, this is another significant challenge… and we will continue to work on reaching those first, including individuals within the disabled population … where there’s data to show that they’re at increased risk.”

Toatley says he hopes a resolution will be reached soon.

“I just would like the opportunity to be able to get back out in the community,” Toatley said.