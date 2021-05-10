BioNTech to make vaccines in Singapore

The company developed the first widely used coronavirus vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, and wants to boost capacity for potential pandemic threats in the region.

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says it plans to create a state-of-the-art manufacturing site for its mRNA-based vaccines and other drugs in Singapore.

The company, which developed the first widely used coronavirus vaccine together with U.S. partner Pfizer, said Monday that it is also establishing a regional headquarters for Southeast Asia in the city-state.

BioNTech said the new manufacturing facility will boost the regional and global supply capacity of its products and ensure a rapid response to potential pandemic threats in the region.