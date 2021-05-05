Bowman encourages younger people to get vaccinated

The town's mayor and the Bowman Ministerial alliance say there is an issue with the younger population not get vaccinated.

BOWMAN, S.C. — The Town of Bowman has had a rough start getting their younger population vaccinated against COVID-19.

"As far as the older population, we are doing really well," said Mayor Patsy Rhett. "However, our issue is still with the younger people as it is with everyone."

Since April, there have been two vaccination clinics in the town. However, Mayor Rhett and the Bowman Ministerial Alliance say some citizens aren't utilizing the clinics.

"As a member of the Bowman Ministerial Alliance, we have discussed this issue," said Mayor Rhett. "All the members are trying to let our young people know that they should really get the vaccine. Of course, we are not trying to make them, but instead, encourage them."

"We asked members to communicate that to others," said Bowman Ministerial Alliance President Pastor Arthur Goforth. "Also, ask them not to think of themselves, but to think of their loved ones and older adults so we can get past where we are, to a greater sense of normalcy, and to return in-person worship."

Pastor Goforth believes a reason that younger people may not be getting the vaccine could be miseducation about it. He says the ministerial alliance is calling for community support in their efforts in getting Bowman vaccinated.