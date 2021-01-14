Can you still get the vaccine after you had COVID-19?

A medical professional at MUSC says they recommend everybody who can get that vaccine to get it, including people who have had COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have had COVID-19, can you still get the vaccine or will you need to wait?

As the rollout around the state continues News 19's Vaccine Team looked to find the answer.

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered, many find themselves recovered from the virus, but Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the division of infectious diseases at MUSC, said that won't keep stop anyone from being able to get the vaccine.

"I would really recommend that if it's your turn to get vaccinated to just go ahead and get vaccinated, if it's your turn and not wait because it's really a scarce vaccine to get," Kuppalli said. "So unless there is a good reason for not to be able to get the vaccine, I would just go ahead and get it."

As for the reasons not to get the vaccine, Kuppalli said there aren't many.

"If you're one of these people who got sick with COVID and received one of the monoclonal antibody infusion, then you would not be able to get the vaccine for 90 days after getting the infusion," Kuppalli said. "So, that would be one reason to be cautious of it. That's really the only main reason and there are some people who have some allergic reactions, so they may need to consult with their physician before going ahead and receiving the vaccine."

Kuppalli has received both doses and is excited to help others protect themselves from the virus.

"I think we're doing everything we can to get the vaccine in the arms of everybody not just here in Charleston, but all over the state," Kuppalli said.