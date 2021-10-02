Cancellations, delays could continue as vaccine supply remains uncertain at Prisma Health sites

It’s unclear how much longer the issue will continue. Now, they’re asking those who’ve lost appointments to reschedule online or to call their help line.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a troubling start for those looking to schedule their vaccination appointments, Tuesday proved as tough.

Vaccine supply is so tight Prisma Health says they’ve now had to cancel or delay some appointments.

Debra Brandes said her parents were among those affected.

“They got an email yesterday saying it was cancelled… try again next week, but they were not able to give them the second one,” Brandes said.

Hospital leaders say they receive their vaccine directly from Pfizer.

Late last week they were told the shots would not arrive as planned, then partial shipments arriving Monday, and Tuesday supply was so low in the Upstate they had to pull from the Midlands site to meet demand.

“We’ve seen delayed appointments because we did not receive our vaccine. We’ve had to cancel appointments because we did not receive our expected shipment,” Dr. Saria Saccocio with Prisma Health said. “Additionally, we do not know how much vaccine we will receive or when it will be delivered until a day or two before it arrives.”

Now, Prisma is asking those who’ve lost appointments to reschedule using their direct online tool ‘MyChart’ or by calling their help line at 833-2-PRISMA.

Brades said the process has been challenging for her mother.

“When they picked the appointment, it just kicked her out and started over each time,” Brandes said.

Dr. Saccocio said, as a last resort, they’re allowing those in need of second dose appointments, who cannot get an appointment within 26 days of their first shot, to come as a walk in.

The hospital also say those who’ve had their appointments cancelled can bring their appointment information to a site to receive the vaccine.

This, said Prisma Health, is a last resort and only if vaccine supply is available, which cannot be guaranteed.

“The vaccine supply is not something that we can control unfortunately. Please know that we are working on all the details in our environment that is changing rapidly,” Saccocio said.

For updates at Prisma Health vaccination sites, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.

Those without access to computers may also call 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762) for assistance, which, according to the hospital, is experiencing very high volumes.