Church leaders say that anyone who has a choice about which vaccine to get, should choose Moderna or Pfizer over Johnson & Johnson.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Questions are being asked in the Catholic Church after a prominent association of Bishops raised moral issues about the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops put out a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s use of fetal cell lines – in this case, cells that have been reproduced over decades and began with two aborted fetuses.

Although no one is sure of the circumstances surrounding the abortions from 1973 and 1985, it does raise moral concerns because of the church’s opposition to abortion.

In December, a similar question arose in conjunction with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The conclusion – affirmed by Bishop Michael Mulvey in a statement found on the Diocese of Corpus Christi’s website -- was that while Pfizer and Moderna did use what Catholic leaders consider a “morally compromised” cell line in their initial testing, they did not do so in the production of the vaccines.

It was decided that using them could be justified in view of our current pandemic, while also urging the development of a vaccine without any connection to abortion.

With Johnson & Johnson, there appears to be a stronger stance.

The Conference of Catholic Bishops says that of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson stands alone in not just testing, but now producing their vaccine with abortion-derived cell lines. Therefore, they say that anyone who has a choice about which vaccine to get, should choose Moderna or Pfizer over Johnson & Johnson.

Infectious disease experts point out that fetal cell lines were also used to produce the hepatitis A, rubella, chickenpox and shingles vaccines.

With all of this, the bottom line for Catholics, according to the church, is that the moral concerns should not keep anyone from getting vaccinated.

