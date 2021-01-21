CDC report: 15-year-old in Iowa 'inadvertently' given COVID vaccine

According to the report, the teenager did not report any reactions when given the Moderna vaccine in December.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an Iowa teenager was accidentally given the coronavirus vaccine.

A report says the 15-year-old got the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 21 at an Iowa pharmacy.

"We realized after administration that we had inadvertently given the vaccine to a 15-year-old girl," the report says. "She is not having any symptoms or problems. We have been monitoring her and encouraged her to speak with us if she has any issues at all."

Most of the report's data is kept anonymous for privacy reasons, so it is not known exactly where in the state she received the shot.

The incident was reported on the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

According to the CDC website, VAERS is a national vaccine safety surveillance program that encourages anyone who gives or receives a licensed vaccine in the U.S. to report any health problems that occur after vaccination.

The CDC website says just because a report is made to VAERS, it doesn't necessarily mean the vaccine caused that reaction because "reports submitted to VAERS often lack details and sometimes contain errors."