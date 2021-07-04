CDC says one in 4 adults in the US now fully vaccinated

The new encouraging data amid a tumultuous vaccine roll out comes as the director of the CDC has recently urged Americans not to let down their pandemic guard.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that at least one-in-four adults across the country have been fully vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

The data for adults is encouraging, showing that at least 24.9% of U.S. adults have now been fully vaccinated.

According to the agency's data, at least 19.4% of the total population in the United States has been fully vaccinated, with either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States.

For those above the age of 65, the data is even more encouraging, showing that at least 57.4% have now been fully vaccinated.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that all adults in the U.S. would qualify by April 19 to register for one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The White House launched the "We Can Do This" campaign to encourage more people to register and receive the jab, which has been shown to protect against COVID-19, a disease which has now claimed the lives of over 550,000 people in the United States.