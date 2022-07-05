Where to get COVID-19 vaccines, testing in July in Columbia

Get your shot or test every Tuesday and Thursday at parks throughout the city

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are partnering to offer interested individuals COVID-19 vaccinations and test at the city's parks throughout the month of July.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, pop-up clinics will be set up at one of the city's parks and DHEC personnel will be handing out self-administrating test kits and providing vaccinations. The clinics will be open 1-5 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 7: Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Dr.

Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 14: Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue

Tuesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 21: Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Tuesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 28: Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

According to the latest data (June 25, 2022), the number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are on the rise with 10,654 cases reported for that week, an increase of 7.3% over the previous week. There were also 277 COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported, an increase of 4.7% over the week before. DHEC will be releasing the numbers for the week ending July 2 on Wednesday, July 6.