'Don't be afraid': Clarendon County vaccine clinic gives community hope

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The state remains in phase 1A, meaning healthcare workers and individuals age 65 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But many people are still waiting for a vaccine appointment or struggle to find one.

News 19's vaccine team took a look at how each county in the Midlands is helping community members get a shot and what resources are available.

In just a matter of seconds, Gerald Jolley said he is relieved after receiving his first dose at a vaccine clinic in Clarendon County.

"Don't be afraid, do your part," Jolley said. "If this is what it takes let's do it."

As of February 28, a total of 4,954 people have been vaccinated in Clarendon County. The county administrator David Epperson said that is an encouraging number.

"That's about 10% of our population that's been vaccinated," Epperson said. "I feel that's a good number for our community, but that's not also including individuals who I feel have traveled outside the county to get vaccinated."

Epperson said from a county perspective the main goal is getting as many individuals vaccinated and trying to coordinate as many events as possible with the necessary agencies, but everywhere there is one major struggle.

"Obviously like most communities we would like to see more vaccine come in as we can, but I understand there is limited supply and they have to portion those out based on other factors," Epperson said. "I think the amount we've gotten so far has met the need we have."

And as far as spreading information about the vaccine, Epperson said using social media is the county's main means of messaging.

"I think it's encouraging more vaccination sites are coming to our area," Epperson said. "I hope that people take advantage of that and we're going to do our best to promote that and get that information out there so they do take advantage of it. Obviously, the more people who can be vaccinated the more it encourages us as a community to get back to normal."